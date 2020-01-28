Taxi driver ‘pleases mind’ by damaging woman’s car – Court hears

A taxi driver yesterday admitted to damaging a woman’s car, before telling the court that he did it to please his mind. The man said that he and the woman had an agreement for her to fix his car after she drove into his vehicle sometime last month.

The defendant, Quacy Lord, 29, of Cummings Lodge, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 14, 2020, at Georgetown, he maliciously damaged 2 head lamps, a front windscreen and 2 right side windows, property of Jenell Dazzel.

Police prosecutor Stacy Gittens told the court that the defendant and the virtual complainant are known to each other. On the day in question the defendant was on his way home when he saw motorcar PTT 1976, parked along Dennis Street.

The court heard that the accused stopped and went to the motorcar with a long spanner which he used to damage the front windscreen, 2 head lamps and 2 right side windows, over a misunderstanding that had happened in the past.

The matter was reported and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.

Lord then told the court that Dazzel had agreed to pay him to fix his car, but after she made one payment of $25,000, she stopped paying him. Lord said, “While I was heading home I saw her car PTT 1976 on the road… so I stopped took out a long spanner and lash up her car just to please my mind.”

He added when he saw Dazzel’s vehicle, he felt betrayed, and emotions took control of him, so he damaged her vehicle.

However, even though Lord admitted to the charge, he told the court that he never damaged any head lamps. Lord said he only damaged 2 right side windows and the front windscreen. The court heard that Lord and Dazzel had come to an agreement to settle the matter at a cost of $140,000.

However, Lord said he never agreed to $140, 000, he agreed to $80,000. The two parties were then given some time to come to an agreement. When Lord and Dazzel returned to court they were still at odds over the compensation.

Magistrate Marcus then placed Lord on $60,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to February 10.