Suspect confesses to murdering Berbice hotel owner, watchman

– firearm, victim’s cellphone found

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) attached to the Guyana Police Force have managed to get a confession from a suspect that they arrested over the weekend in connection with the double murder at a Number 62 Village, Corentyne hotel.

The major breakthrough comes several weeks after the grisly crime took place. Investigators in Berbice initially began investigating when the bodies of Vivekanand Brijbassi called “Veka” and his workman Harry Persaud Prashad called “Guana” were discovered decomposed in the Sunsplash Hotel and Resort located near the beach.

Regional Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed with this publication that there was a confession by the suspect who was arrested over the weekend. He disclosed that ranks from the MCU re-arrested several persons that were previously questioned in the matter and under intense questioning, one of them cracked and admitted to executing the grisly crime with the help of an accomplice.

Sources have since revealed that the suspect (name provided) who resides on the Corentyne confessed to killing the men. However, while there is no clear motive revealed, the police source disclosed that an unlicensed firearm was found in the yard of the confessed suspect along with a cellphone believed to be that of Brijbassi.

Just a few weeks after the crime had taken place, police in Berbice hit a brick wall after very little information was being provided to police. Persons were arrested but subsequently released.

Brijbassi and Prashad’s bodies were found decomposed in the upper flat of the two storey business place near the beach. Several parts of their bodies were missing and police had said based on the state their bodies were in “they were tortured” during the ordeal. The building was also completely ransacked.

Brijbassi had returned to Guyana in early December 2019 with the intention of refurbishing his hotel and have it up and running again. Just a few days after his return he was killed along with his workman who normally stayed at the building when Brijbassi was overseas.

Brijbassi was last seen by his sister on the 16th December 2019 while Prashad was last seen some three weeks prior by relatives living in Port Mourant.