Singh in stable condition after GMR&SC Endurance championship incident

Pierre ‘Ravi’ Singh, who narrowly escaped his motorcar that spontaneously caught fire on Sunday during the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Championship round one at South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, has shared with the media that he is currently in a stable condition as he nurses back to health.

“Everything is okay. It’s a lot of pain but I am trying with it. Thank God that I am still alive, I had to think fast and get out the car while it was still driving just to save myself and it’s an experience that I will never forget. I must also thank everyone who was there to help me,” Singh shared.

Singh was leading third overall in the Sunday’s Endurance meet that saw 20 cars starting the race and was seeded in first place of the unlimited class before the incident, which he was lucky to survive with just a first degree burn to his left thigh and hand.

Singh would have been burnt alive if he hadn’t managed to escape.

According to unofficial results, before the accident, defending champion Adrian Fernandes was leading the race with Danny Persaud in second pl

ace, followed by Singh in his Miracle Optical sponsored motorcar.

The endurance race began with Shairaz Roshandin leading for the first few laps before lap record holder; Rameez Mohamed took over with some blazing times, including a 1m 18s lap.

However, front runners Mohamed and Roshandin were derailed before 20 completed laps and Roshan Ali led momentarily before Clint Seebarran took the reins of the contest.

Earlier in the day, 2019 rookie class bikes’ champion, Dwayne Caesar edged John Bennett in a 30-lap bikes’ race.

The main race was red-flagged with approximately 45 minutes to go and the club is to make a decision on the final results since some issues are yet to be sorted out. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)