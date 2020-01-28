Silver Bullets dump defending Linden champs High Rollers from Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

Latest update January 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Silver Bullets dumped defending champion High Rollers out of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, prevailing 1-0 in their quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at the Amelia’s Ward Hardcourt.
The former two time champions exacted revenge for last year’s semifinal loss, compliments of a Colwyn Drakes strike in the 10th minute. The first half conversion occurred as Drakes slammed home with his favoured left leg from the center of the field to stun the large crowd, which gathered at the venue.
Silver Bullets were also joined by Amelia’s Ward Russians and Swag Entertainment in the semifinal section, following wins by the aforesaid duo. Tournament favorite Swag Entertainment overcame Presidential 1-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1. Prior to the penalty shootout, Presidential took the lead through Kelroy Anthony in the seventh minute, who blasted into the back of the net from just over the halfway line.
However, Kwesi Quintin equalized in the 13th minute from the penalty mark after Presidential accumulated more than the allowable two fours per half following a blatant handball.
Also Amelia’s Ward squeaked last Amazings 2-1. A Guinness Goal (GG) – (a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two) in the 20th minute by Jevante Waldron sealed the win. For the loser, Errol David netted in the fifth minute.
Meanwhile, Quiet Storm drew a bye to the semifinal round which is slated to be held at the Christianburg Hardcourt on January 31st. In the earlier Guinness Plate Championship, Barsenal defeated NK Ballers 1-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 0-0.
In their earlier match, Barsenal defeated Retrieve Unknown 1-0. Barsenal will now be joined by the losing quarter finalists in the semifinal round of the Plate section.
Winner of the event will pocket $400,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second place side will pocket $150,000 and the respective accolade.
Similarly, the third and fourth place teams will receive $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and a trophy. Meanwhile, the winner of the Guinness Plate Championship will pocket $60,000.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals
Quarterfinal
Game-1
Amazings-1 vs Amelia’s Ward Russians-2
Amelia’s Ward Scorer
Jevante Waldron-(GG)-20th
Amazings Scorer
Errol David’s-5th
Game-2
Silver Bullets-1 vs High Rollers-0
Colwyn Drakes-10th
Game-3
Presidential-1 vs Swag Entertainment-1
Swag won 1-0 on penalty kicks
Swag Scorer
Kwesi Quintin-13th
Presidential Scorer
Kelroy Anthony-7th
Plate Section
Game-1
Barsenal-1 vs Retrieve Unknown-0
Game-2
NK Ballers-0 vs Barsenal-0
Barsenal won 1-0 on penalty kicks
