Rising Sun horserace meet set for Sunday 9th February

Banks DIH Trophy Stall among major sponsors

The Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, is set for a horserace meet on Sunday 9th February 2020.

The event is organised by the Rising Sun Turf Club in collaboration with Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall, Jumbo Jet and some other sponsors.

The event has six races listed on the day’s card with close to $3M in cash, trophies and other prizes up for the takings.

The Feature event will be for animals classified G and lower for a winning take of $400,000 and trophy over 1400M.

The other events listed on the day are – The event for H3 maiden and lower which has a winning take of $300,000 and trophy over 1400M.

The race for three years old Open Guyana Bred animals will also be contested for a winning purse of $300,000 and trophy over 1100M.

The K and lower event will see the animals racing over 1100M for a winner’s take of $200,000 and trophy.

The L and lower Open animals will be galloping for a bounty of $150,000 and trophy in an 1100M contest.

The L class maiden horses have a winning prize of $125,000 and trophy to aim for as they compete in another 1100M event.

Interested person can contact Fazal Habibulla on Telephone 657-7010 for any details on the meet. Entries are expected to close on Sunday 2nd February. Race time is 13:00hrs.