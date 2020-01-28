Guyana don’t know wha it getting fuh oil

Oil coming up. One boat done gone wid one million barrels and anodda one going out next week wid anodda million barrels. Every time de boat lef people know that is money coming to Guyana. Is like Guyana selling de oil.

But dem boys still don’t know how much Guyana selling for. De first boat lef and soon after dem boys was expecting to hear how much money Guyana getting. It got to get at least de two per cent royalty. Next week, Guyana should get at least US$60 million because is one million barrels at US$60 a barrel.

If that is how dem counting de money then Guyana gun ship about four boatload of oil fuh de whole year which is not a bad thing because Guyana don’t own an oil tanker and it ain’t got equipment to pump up de gas. All that happening and somebody got to pay.

But if Guyana gun get US$250 million from Lisa one every year it gun got to put a tax pun dem heavy vehicle that dem oil company using to bruck up de road. Some farrin company buy a piece of land near de waterfront. Dem boys watching how dem developing de property.

Every day is couple dozen big trucks passing over de road leading to de waterfront. Don’t think that is only pun that road dem travelling. Dem travelling from all over de city suh de city streets getting damage.

That money that dem might collect from de oil gun have to repair all dem road. That is when people gun realize that de oil giveth and de oil taketh.

De odda day dem boy see pun social media how some Minister in one African country lock up some people who bruck up de road in de country while dem was building some structure.

De Minister tell dem up front that wouldn’t do that in dem own country. Dem boys don’t know what come out de story but dem know fuh sure that de company repair de road from dem own pocket.

So de oil going but Guyana don’t know what coming.

Talk half and wait to see wha Guyana getting.