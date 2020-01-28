FOX Sports and Concacaf agree exclusive three-year US English language rights deal

2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifiers included

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and major US network FOX Sports have penned an exclusive three-year English language rights agreement which begins this week with live coverage of the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifiers.

The tournament – which kicks-off today – includes current FIFA Women’s World Champions USA, and fellow World Cup participants Canada and Jamaica, as they compete with Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Haiti and St Kitts & Nevis for the two regional spots at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Continuing the road to Tokyo 2020, Fox Sports will also broadcast live the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifiers, taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico, in March. This new multi-tournament agreement will see English language coverage of the Gold Cup – the region’s flagship men’s international competition – remain exclusively on Fox Sports for the next two competitions (2021 and 2023), continuing a hugely successful partnership that began in 2013.

FOX delivered first-class coverage of the 2019 Gold Cup last summer, including the Final between Mexico and USA which was FS1’s most watched non-World Cup game in the network’s history.

FOX Sports’ commitment to bringing Concacaf competitions to fans in the US also includes the next three editions of the region’s premier club competition: the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

This elite club knock-out tournament is the only official competition that features competitive matches between the region’s best club sides, including from MLS and Liga MX. It is also the only route for clubs in the region to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, the revamped format for which will include more clubs from this region, starting with the 2021 competition.

“FOX Sports is an excellent partner for Concacaf and we are extremely pleased they have invested in our rights across so many competitions, beginning with what should be an exciting Women’s Olympic Qualifiers,” said Concacaf President, Victor Montagliani. “They have an outstanding track record of delivering high-quality soccer coverage that reaches big audiences making this great news for fans, international teams across the region and clubs competing in our Champions League.”

“FOX Sports is excited to further its commitment to the sport of soccer through this new agreement with Concacaf,” said Mark Silverman, FOX Sports President, National Networks. “The U.S. Women’s National Team captivated a country with its World Cup victory last summer, and we’re honored to showcase this inspirational team once again as they begin their Olympic journey this week. Furthermore, we look forward to offering more men’s soccer, including the next two editions of the Gold Cup and the U.S. Men’s National Team Olympic Qualifiers.”

For further details on the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, including the full schedule and ticketing information please follow this link: www.concacaf.com/en/olympics-qualifying-women

The 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League begins on Tuesday February 18 with exciting ties including Liga MX’s Club Leon vs MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club. For a full schedule, please follow this link: www.concacafchampionsleague.com/en.