Fisherman granted $1.5M bail on death by dangerous driving charge

A 27-year-old fisherman was yesterday released on a total of $1.5M bail after he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, among other charges.

Quacy De Cunha of Supply, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weaver to answer to the list of charges which stated that on Friday January 24, 2020, he drove his vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public resulting in the death of 47-year-old Dhanraj Budhram.

De Cunha was also charged with being an unlicensed driver, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render assistance, failure to report an accident and breach of insurance.

On the day in question, it was reported that the victim, Dhanraj Budhram of lot 1380 Belle West Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara was riding his motorcycle with registration number CJ 5890, proceeding north along the western side of Craig Public Road.

He was in front of motorcar PEE 2203 being driven by 31-year-old Leonard Juan, of Lot 9 Diamond, Junior Staff Compound, East Bank Demerara, at the time.

According to investigators, the driver of motorcar PEE 2203 alleged that a silver-coloured motorcar, being driven by De Cunha and proceeding south along the Eastern side of the road drove onto the western lane and into the path of the motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, Budhram fell off his motorcycle and onto the surface of the road. He was bleeding profusely from his mouth and there were bruises and lacerations on other parts of his body.

After the accident, Quacy De Cunha fled the scene while the other driver along with public spirited persons rushed the injured man to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

De Cunha later turned himself in at the Grove Police Station in the company of his lawyer.