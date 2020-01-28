Carpenter charged for allegedly knocking out cop’s teeth

A twenty-two-year-old carpenter was yesterday released on $70,000 bail after he was charged for allegedly cuffing a police officer to his mouth causing him to lose three teeth.

The defendant, Shem Willkie, of 111 Miles, Mahdia, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the assault charge was read to him.

Willkie pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on January 11, 2020, at 111 Miles Mahdia, he inflicted grievous bodily harm towards Mohamed Kadir, a police constable attached to the Mahdia Police Station.

Attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels is currently representing Wilkie. The lawyer told the court that his client was defending his brother after a few police officers pounced on his brother while they were at a nightclub.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, around 2am, Wilkie and his brother were at a nightclub when four police officers who were on foot patrol approached them.

It was reported that the police officers had observed Wilkie’s brother behaving in a disorderly manner, so they asked him to desist from behaving in that conduct.

However, the man refused and one of the officers then attempted to arrest Wilkie’s brother. The man resisted and started to fight with the officer.

Kadir then tried to intervene to stop the fight, when Wilkie stepped in and Kadir received a cuff to his mouth. As a result of the blow, Kadir lost three teeth.

The court heard that after the fight, Wilkie and his brother ran away and went into hiding. On January 25, 2020, Wilkie was arrested by a police officer who was on foot patrol in the area. He was taken into custody and charged

The police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that he and his brother evaded the police, the prosecutor then highlighted that the defendant’s brother is still at large.

After the facts of the charge were read to the court, Wilkie’s attorney told the court that the defendant and his brother never evaded the police at the nightclub, but in fact the police were the ones who go together and left. Daniels then said that the police at Mahdia Station know where Wilkie and his brother live, but they never went there to arrest anyone.

He added that there is no mark on the defendant’s hand to indicate that he cuffed the police constable to inflict damage to the effect that was highlighted to the court.

After listening to the prosecutor and the attorney, Chief Magistrate McLennan granted Wilkie bail, with the condition attached that he report to the Mahdia Police Station every Friday at 8am.

Wilkie will make his next court appearance on February 3, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.