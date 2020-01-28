Advanced technology kits presented to 14 primary schools – aimed at boosting digital learning

Hundreds of Region 6, East Berbice-Corentyne, students now have access to digital learning programmes. The digital learning initiative is part of the ‘ProFuturo’ project, funded by the Organization of American States (OAS), which aims at seeing the introduction and en

hancement of digital learning in the region.

The handing-over ceremony was held yesterday at Cumberland Primary School, one of the recipients of the kits. The other 13 schools that received kits yesterday were the Edinburgh Primary School, Overwinning Primary School, Lacaba Primary School, Sandvoort Primary School, St. Theresa’s Primary School, New Amsterdam Primary School, All Saints Primary School, St. Aloysius Primary School, Fort Ordnance Primary School, Sheet Anchor Primary School, Rosehall Estate Primary School, Betsy Ground Primary School and Gangaram Primary School.

The 152,000 Euros project is said to benefit more than 5000 children across Regions one, six and 10, and almost 500 teachers will receive training on modern methodologies and how to use technology to enhance the learning experience of students. The ProFuturo kits comprise 40 tablets, one router, a projector and a laptop.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr Nicolette Henry who handed over the equipment to the schools yesterday, said the digital learning kits were part of the provision of excellent education opportunities for all, and a move that would see students in the hinterland and more vulnerable communities receiving ICT-enabled learning.

Explaining that these new learning methods will broaden the access to modernized education, the minister said the government, through the ministry, would continue to provide more opportunities for students to advance and grow.

She added that, “Witnessing the metamorphism of traditional education to digital learning, particularly during this phase of global technological advancement and this decade of development should stimulate and encourage our collaborative determination to ensure our nation is adequately prepared for the technological growth.”

The OAS Country Representative in Guyana, Ambassador Jean Ricot Dormeus in his remarks said that the programme aims to prepare the next generation for the future. He said by heading the Digital Literacy Project, the OAS is impacting the lives of persons with their democracy.

In May 2019, Guyana signed a technical assistance cooperation agreement with the OAS and the ProFuturo Foundation.

Following the handing-over ceremony Minister Henry and Ambassador Dormeus along with officials visited the Gangaram Primary School as a model school for ProFuturo implementation.