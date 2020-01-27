Ruptured brain aneurysm patient undergoes successful surgery

When Parbattie “Ravina” Austin found out that she had a ruptured brain aneurysm that was life threatening, her entire world began to crumble. But amid the daunting medical development there was a ray of hope among the dark clouds. Austin was diagnosed with a ruptured brain aneurysm back in September 2019.

(An aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge of an artery wall. A ruptured aneurysm releases blood into an area around the brain).

She was told that the surgery could be done in Guyana by Guyana’s only Neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dhuki.

However, there was a cost attached to execute the life saving operation and with very little time to gather the funds, Guyanese, businesses and the Ministry of Public Health assisted in making it possible.

The surgery was done last Thursday and since then she has been recovering at the Caribbean Heart Institute (CHI) in Georgetown.

During a visit to the mother of four, Austin was in good spirits, and praised Dr. Dhuki for saving her life.

She also thanked all her supporters, donors and Dr. Dhuki for making her possible and a success.

“The surgery was successful; I had no side effects since it was done on Thursday. I am so happy… I am back to my normal self. I am ready to go home and see my kids and play with my puppies”, she said.

Dr. Dhuki, speaking with reporters stated that in cases where there is a ruptured brain aneurysm there is a high rate of fatality with many patients not surviving the first rupture or a high percentage of persons experiencing neurological deficits after the first rupture.

“It is important that we treat every aneurysm that is diagnosed or sometimes we do find small ones that we can wait and watch, but in Miss Parbattie’s case, it was a huge aneurysm which we saw on her non-invasive magnetic resonance and geography. We also know the difficulty Miss Austin faced over the last couple of months, trying to get finances for her surgery. “

He added presently there are available ways of treating brain aneurysms in Guyana, which should significantly drop the fatality rate and in Austin’s case, it was treated in an “appropriate manner.” Dr. Dhuki further explained that during the surgery, the team found two aneurysms, but both were treated without an added cost.

The Dr. stated that Austin can go back to her normal life but with some lifestyle changes to prevent any further complications.

Most often, a ruptured brain aneurysm occurs in the space between the brain and thin tissues covering the brain. This type off haemorrhagic stroke is called a subarachnoid haemorrhage.