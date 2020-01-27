New network group advocates for women’s role in oil sector

Women in Oil and Gas (WIOG) Guyana, a local networking group which focuses on the importance of women’s role in the oil and gas sector, was launched yesterday. WIOG is said to be the premier and most anticipated energy sector event for women.

The objective is to provide a platform where energy professionals and industry shapers help women to become knowledgeable in order to enter and/ or advance their careers in a traditionally male industry.

WIOG wants to provide women with information on key energy trends and skills for personal and professional development. In addition to the launch, a WIOG summit is slated for June 20-22, 2020 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

The conference themed “First Oil, First Set, and Focusing on Women,” will feature keynote addresses, panel sessions, interactive group discussions and a plentitude of networking opportunities.

The intention of the summit is to learn from successful women leaders in oil and gas sector as they share their industry knowledge, strategies and experiences on how to navigate the space in this new industry in Guyana, advocate for local content mainly for the role of women in the sector, accelerate positive organisational change, business creation, and personal growth.

Participants are set to engage in knowledge sharing and collaboration while building relationships and enhancing your professional network.

Dr. Melissa Varswyk, Co-founder and CEO of the Georgetown American University noted that this is an opportunity for us to ensure that women’s place is at the decision-making table in Guyana’s oil and gas sector.”

“The little big secret in Guyana is that there is a cohort of women helping women to move beyond the glass ceiling the rest of the world sees,” she said.

Marissa Lowden of the Level Up Movement noted that the goal is to be a part of the forum that showcases the talent of women already involved in Oil and Gas and promote opportunities for other women thinking of working in the Sector.

Abbigale Loncke of We Lead Caribbean shared similar views. She said that, “As we continue our mandate of supporting women in business in Guyana and throughout the Caribbean, We Lead Caribbean is proud to be a part of this inaugural event.

“We see this as another opportunity to bring women to the forefront of development and to give them the knowledge and exposure that they need to make informed decisions in the Oil and Gas sector.”

Meanwhile Dr. Dawn C. Stewart – Founder CPIC Monique’s Guyanese Women’s Roundtable (GWR) noted that, “Through my conversation with other stakeholders, it was quickly realised that there was a critical need to engage the women and girls of Guyana in the conversation of the emerging oil and gas economy.

“It became evident that it is compulsory that civil society play an integral role in the preparation of Guyanese women to play a positive role in the newly and quickly changing economy. I truly think that women disrupt differently, they also can bring different leadership skills and behaviours to this new economy for Guyana.

It’s not just about diversity of gender, it’s about diversity of thought; balanced teams are necessary because they make better decisions. This type of inclusion is invaluable in an industry reliant on new ways of working to boost productivity levels and unlock efficiencies,” she added.

The conference is organised by CPIC, Monique’s Guyanese Women’s Roundtable, (GWR), Level Up Movement, We Lead Caribbean and Georgetown American University.