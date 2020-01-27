Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament…. Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Spartacus and Showstoppers secure wins

Latest update January 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Spartacus and Showstoppers secured opening night wins when the 3rd edition of the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament started on Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.
Sparta Boss edged Back Circle 1-0. Deon Alfred recorded the only goal in the fifth minute. Similarly, Leopold Street bested Melanie 2-1. Omallo Williams fashioned a brace in the third and 12th minutes. For Melanie, Odell Gulliver scored in the second minute.
Likewise Spartacus defeated Rio All-Stars 3-2. Jamal McPherson fashioned a double in the 10th and 14th minutes, while Simeon Moore netted in the fifth minute. For the loser, Kelsey Benjamin and A. Austin scored in the 12th and 13th minutes respectively.
Also, Showstoppers defeated North East La Penitence 2-1. Luiroy Nieuelder and Akeem Trim scored in the seventh and 14th minutes each. For the loser, Lance Forde scored in the fifth minute. In other results, Alexander Village crushed Spot-7 by a 6-1 scoreline, while Ansa McAl defeated Bad-a-Yard 2-0.
Also, Bent Street and Avocado Ballers battled to a 1-1 stalemate. The tournament continues tomorrow at the same venue with another round of matches.
The tournament, which features 24 teams, will be contested over nine playing dates. The respective competitors will be divided into six groups of four, with the top finishers from each pool alongside the four best third place teams, progressing to the knockout section.
The other match-days are Tuesday January 28th, Thursday January 30th, Saturday February 1st, Tuesday February 4th, Thursday February 6th [Round of 16], Saturday February 8th [Quarterfinals] and Saturday February [Semi-finals], with the finale scheduled for February 22nd.
The groups are Group-A: Back Circle, Sparta Boss, Ansa McAl All-Stars and Bad-A-Yard, Group-B: Rio All-Stars, Leopold Street, Spartacus and Melanie, Group-C: Future Stars, Alexander Village, Spot-7 and Mocha, Group-D: Bent Street, Showstoppers, North East La Penitence and Avocado Ballers, Group-E: Sophia, Broad Street, Kingston and Island All-Stars and Group-F: Gold is Money, Albouystown, Stabroek Ballers and Belfield Warriors.
Winner of the event will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second place side will collect $400,000 and the respective accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place unit will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.
Below features the complete results for the matches staged and the impending results for day two.
Complete Results
Game-1
Bad-a-Yard-0 vs Ansa McAl-2
Akin Curry-9th and 11th
Game-2
Alex Village-6 vs Spot-7-1
Leon Yaw-6th and 12th
Shem Porter-9th and 11th
Orville Stewart-13th
Anton Porter-14th
Spot-7 Scorer
S. Stanton-3rd
Game-3
Showstoppers-2 vs North East La Penitence-1
Showstoppers Scorers
Luiroy Nieuelder-7th
Akeem Trim-14th
North East Scorer
Lance Forde-5th
Game-4
Melanie-1 vs Leopold St-2
Leopold Scorer
Omallo Williams-3rd and 12th
Melanie Scorer
Odell Gulliver-2nd
Game-5
Rio All-Stars-2 vs Spartacus-3
Spartacus Scorers
Jamal McPherson-10th and 14th
Simeon Moore-5th
Rio All-Stars Scorers
Kelsey Benjamin-12th
A. Austin-13th
Game-6
Bent St-1 vs Avocado Ballers-1
Avocado Scorer
Jimmy Vintinilla-6th
Bent Scorer
Adrian Aaron-8th
Game-7
Back Circle-0 vs Sparta Boss-1
Deon Alfred-5th
Fixtures-Day-2-Tuesday 28th
Sophia vs Island All-Stars-19:00hrs
Broad St vs Kingston-19:30hrs
Albouystown vs Belfield Warriors-20:00hrs
Mocha vs Future Stars-20:30hrs
Rio All-Stars vs Melanie-21:00hrs
Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers-21:30hrs
Jan 27, 2020By Franklin Wilson Fruta Conquerors ladies added yet another title to their club’s collection when they outlasted Lady Panthers in the final of the GFF-Always Championship 2019 which took place on...
Jan 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020
Jan 27, 2020
Here is an extract of Mark Benschop’s email to me which I indicated to him I will do a column on; “In conclusion, I... more
Imagine a situation in which you have a property but you are not familiar with its market value. So you hire real estate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]