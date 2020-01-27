Linden teen stabbing…One sister released, file to be sent to DPP

One of the two sisters arrested last Friday for brutally stabbing schoolgirl Shashamani Williams has been released from police custody.

She was on released on her own recognizance.

Her 15-year-old sister, a student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School, remains in the lock ups.

According to the Commander Superintendent Hugh Winter, a file is being prepared to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on the way forward.

The 15-year-old suspect will remain in custody pending the DPP’s recommendations.

Fifteen-year-old Shashamani Williams was stabbed on Thursday last in the back with a 10-inch ‘Rambo’ knife during an after-school fight.

She remains a patient at the Linden Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit; her condition is still listed as critical.

Relatives say that the teen is unable to eat, walk or function on her own. They are calling for the students who attacked her to face the full brunt of the law.

Shashamani underwent surgery for more than five hours at the Linden Hospital to have the blade removed. According to reports, she sustained severe injury to her ribs, her left lung, spleen and her stomach.

The fight was captured on video and posted online. Students were seen cheering as the fight went on and even formed a circle around the two girls.

But things took a turn for the worse, after another female student pulled out a jagged black ‘Rambo’ knife from her bag and stabbed the 15-year-old girl.

The surrounding onlookers scattered and the video showed the injured student with the knife stuck in her bloodied back as she pleaded for help. One adult could be heard saying “Ah tell ayo go home…Y’all doan hear.”

While most of the students ran away from the scene, a few with the help of an adult managed to flag down a passing taxi to transport the injured girl to the hospital while pleading with her not to remove the knife to prevent further damage.

According to reports, the fight occurred at around 15:00 hours, moments after classes were over.

Education Minister Dr. Nicolette Henry travelled to the mining town to meet with the students at the school and had stated that it was unfortunate that a child was seriously injured and informed the students that, “we (MoE) will spare no efforts in dealing with indiscipline and violence in our schools”.

Further, Dr. Henry advised the children to seek the assistance of their teachers in situations where conflicts arise and not to resort to fights and violence.

Additionally, she stated that the MoE has recently met with a number of stakeholders to formulate a holistic strategy to address violence, bullying and other inappropriate behaviours in the school environment.