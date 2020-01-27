Latest update January 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

GPHC begins counselling sessions for domestic violence patients

Jan 27, 2020

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will be counselling patients that the institution is treating for domestic-violence related injuries.

The Georgetown Public Hospital.

This is according to a senior official at the hospital, who spoke on request of anonymity.
“I have been working at this hospital for over two decades and I have been interacting with these abused patients so I can safely say that these people need help,” the official stated.
“I have worked with and seen domestic violence patients that were so traumatised that they don’t even want to utter the name of their abuser…I can safely say that those kinds of patients are the hardest to get through to, and currently we have patients in this state at this hospital and they are afraid to go out and seek help. So GPHC had to come up with ways to help these patients and we have come to a conclusion that counselling is more effective,” the official explained.
After the victims start to show signs of improvement, they will be advised to go to the nearest police station to report the matter.
The official said counselling sessions will commence today and will last for an hour.
On weekdays, counselling will commence at 09:30 hrs and end at 10:30 hrs, while on weekends, it will commence from 08:30 hrs and conclude at 9:30 hrs.
Aside from this, the Board of Directors at the city hospital had been counselling several burn patients on ways to deal with their scars, among other issues affecting them.
According to internal statistics, between November 19, 2019 and January 19, 2020 the GPHC recorded 109 cases of domestically- abused women.

