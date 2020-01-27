Five lucky students receive Tablets -D’Urban Park Youth Village gets thumbs up

Latest update January 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications distributed digital tablets to lucky students at Youth Village at D’Urban Park on Saturday.
This effort is a part of the Ministry’s goal to ensure all Guyanese have access to technology and to boost the delivery of education in Guyana through Information and Communications Technology (ICT).
Outreach Officer at the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Deon Patterson, explained that the students were given pamphlets with information about the Ministry, which they had to revise before they were quizzed. The names of the students were put into a bag and five winners drawn.
According to Patterson, the aim of the exercise was not only to test their knowledge but to also promote education, and to provide the students with technology that would boost their academic performance.
“We want them to have the tablets that will enable them to do their school work, more so their homework,” she said.
This distribution follows last Friday’s handing over of five more digital tablets to deserving students at the Youth Village launch.
Since its official opening on Friday, the village has attracted hundreds of students and interested persons.
Tamya Healis said she was passing the village at D’Urban Park when she spotted the crowd and knew that she wanted to be a part of it. She noted that the event is another good move by the Coalition Government to focus on youth development.
“I like the atmosphere…I like the idea that the young people have the opportunity to come out not only to mingle but to be empowered through the information by the different youth groups and the local entrepreneurs promoting their products,” Healis said.
For Leon Edwards, this event was a perfect learning experience for his daughter and granddaughter.
“I want them to be exposed to what the young people are doing because they are about 13 and 7…as a father, I know that it is important that the youths get involved in creative activity.”
Spearheaded by the Department of Social Cohesion, the Youth Village forms part of the calendar of events for the Golden Jubilee celebrations leading up to Republic Day on February 23, 2020.
(DPI)

