Everest CC, UG record victories

Everest Cricket Club and University of Guyana registered victories when the latest round of matches in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament concluded yesterday.

Host Everest Cricket Club defeated Diplomats by 52 runs. Resuming on their overnight second innings score of 7-1, Everest CC were bowled out for 120 in the first session of the day’s play. Ursherdeva Balgobin made 40, while Essequibian David Williams scored 24 as Nigel Simpson bagged 5-50.

Set 202 to win, Diplomats were bowled out for 149 in the last hour of the game.

Simpson struck 57; left arm spinner Javed Rasheed grabbed 4-36 to end with match figures of 12 for 56. Richie Looknauth claimed 3-30 and Williams 2-24.

Scores: Everest CC 159 and 120 beat Diplomats 78 and 149 by 52 runs.

At Queen’s College, University of Guyana beat Bel Air Rubis by 44 runs.

UG began the day on 14-1 in their second innings and posted 263 all out. Y.Singh led with 87 which included five fours and seven sixes while Damion Vantull scored 62 with five fours and five sixes; A. Murtland and Yekini Favourite contributed 20 each. Arvind Gainda and F. Jones took three wickets each while Mahendra Geenarine had two.

Set 197 to win, Bel Air Rubis made 149 all out in the last hour of the game. Krishna Deosaran top scored with 23, F. Jones and Gainda made 20 while Keon Franklin scored 18; Vantull grabbed four wickets while Ershad Ali had three and Favourite two.

Scores: UG 139 and 263 beat Bel Air Rubis 209 and 149 by 44 runs. (Zaheer Mohamed)