CWI’s Regional four-day… Jaguars roar to emphatic win over Red Force – Permaul awarded by GCB for his 500 wickets

By Sean Devers

It took the Guyana Jaguars just 57 minutes of the final day of their CWI’s Regional four-day third round match yesterday at Providence to register an emphatic 219-run win over Red Force to jump to second place on the points table.

The Jaguars rebounded from their loss to Barbados at the Kensington Oval in their last match to bowl out Red Force, set 403 to win, for 183 to secure their ninth win against the Trinis in their last 11 matches.

Yannick Ottley and Terrence Hinds with 22 each offered token resistance as Man-of-the-Match, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul had 4-42 for match figures of 8-71, while pacer Nial Smith had 1-45 for match figures 6-57. Keon Joseph (2-15) and Devendra Bishoo (2-29) also bowled well for the five-times defending Champions.

Resuming the final day on 122-6 with another 281 required for an improble win, the Red Force’s tail wagged somewhat as they made 61 runs in less than an hour’s play.

Akeal Hosein (5) was LBW to the lively Nial Smith after adding two runs to leave the score on 124-7.

Bishoo then had Ottley caught by Skipper Leon Johnson at slip pushing at one that turned away from him, just after he and Terrence Hinds had posted the 150 and Ottley’s demise left the Red Force on 155-8.

Permaul, who reached 500 First-Class wickets yesterday when he removed Joshua DaSilva, struck without addition to the score when had Hinds to leave the score 155-9.

Odean Smith and Bryan Charles threw their bats around lustily and added 28 for the last wicket in quick time before Smith (14) ran past Permaul. Charles was unbeaten on 13 with a couple of sixes.

After the game, former West Indies Test Pacer and TDO of the GCB handed over a special trophy to Permaul in recognition of him joining Lance Gibbs with 1,024 wickets from 330 matches, Roger Harper 567 from 200 matches and Carl Hopper 555 from 339 matches as the only Guyanese spinners with 500 First Class wickets.

The 46-year-old Stuart who took 20 wickets in six Tests between 2000-2001, congratulated Permaul on his achievement and said that the young spinners will look up to him and encouraged him to continue to take wickets for Guyana.

The 30-year-old Permaul, one of six Berbicans in the team, thanked the GCB for the Trophy.

Permaul has 502 wickets from 116 First-Class games including 18 from six Tests and Sonny Ramadhin 758 from 184 matches, Nakita Miller 538 from 100 First Class matches and Shane Shillingford with 583 from 130 matches are the other West Indian spinners with 500 First-Class wickets. Only Shillingford is still playing.

After a break this week, Jaguars play Jamaica Scorpions and Red Force oppose Windwards Volcanoes in the fourth round from February 6-9.

Scores:

JAGUARS 323 (Anthony Bramble 91, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 68, Chris Barnwell 58, Chandrapaul Hemraj 36, Devendra Bishoo 27; Bryan Charles 5-87) & 177 for five decl. (Chandrapaul Hemraj 54, Vishaul Singh 37 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 33; Yannick Ottley 2-8).

RED FORCE 98 (Jeremy Solozano 27, Kjorn Ottley 22; Nial Smith 5-12, Veerasammy Permaul 4-29) and 183 (Jeremy Solozano 34, Jason Mohammed 33, Yannic Cariah 27, Terrance Hinds 22, Kjorn Ottley 22; Veerasammy Permaul 4-42, Keon Joseph 2-15, Devendra Bishoo 2-39).