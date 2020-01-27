Copa Airlines Latest Major Golf Partner

President of the Lusignan Golf Club Aleem Hussain and Copa Country Manager Nadia Oudkerk announced the decision to join forces to use golf to open doors for Guyanese of all ages through training sessions and charitable outreaches.

The deal is another major achievement for the ever growing sport, as more and more attention is focused on Guyana amidst the growth due to massive oil finds by ExxonMobil and Tullow Oil.

“We are seeking ways to give back to the local community in innovative ways and see this relationship as a strong means of accomplishing our goals” said Nadine Oudkerk. “After meeting with Mr. Hussain, we felt that our mutual goals would be met through our joint efforts and we look forward to a long-term relationship.”

The two entities are planning several events throughout the year that will benefit charitable organizations along with expanding the sport to those who will benefit the most.

LGC President Hussain expressed his appreciation to the entire Copa team and thanked Ms. Oudkerk and Mr. Ferrell for their commitment to the project and the sport. “We see this as a win-win for everyone since as we in Guyana build additional high quality PGA standard courses, Copa Airlines will play a key role in ensuring that more golfers are able to see us as a golf destination.”

In July 2013, Copa airlines launched its first flight to Guyana and then opened its local ticketing office located on Camp Street, Georgetown in October that year.

Celebrating its fifth year of full presence and operation in Guyana, Copa has steadily increased its presence in the Guyanese market adding flights to multiple destinations while opening the world to Guyanese.

In 2012, Copa joined the Star Alliance, the largest global airline network in terms of daily flights, destinations and countries to which it flies, and number of member airlines within the alliance.

Star Alliance was founded in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, offering customers all over the world many destinations and an excellent travel experience.

Members of the frequent flyer programs or any Star Alliance airline member can earn and redeem air miles at all the member airlines within the network, and their accrued miles will help upgrade their status so that they may enjoy all the added benefits in any part of the world where there is an alliance member airline.