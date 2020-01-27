BQCS Guyana Masters Squash Tournament… Guyanese Denis Dias, Lydia Fraser wins titles as action ends on Saturday night

The Georgetown Club Inc. was buzzing with spectators on the final night of the BCQS Guyana Squash Masters Championships. Earning the true Masters crown was Denis Dias (GUY) in the Over 65 category.

Facing off Winston Findlay (BAR) in a three game match, Dias was outstanding with his eye firmly on the title. Moving out quickly ahead in the first Dias stamped his authority on his home court with an 11/9 win. Findlay bought up his game covering the court faster to retrieve Dias’s crisp shots taking him to a 10/10. Poised at a vital juncture, Dias calmly placed a killer to move ahead and then secure the game. Findlay couldn’t match Dias in the third and Guyana took the crown in the 3-0 bout.

The man responsible for bringing BCQS Masters to Guyana, Sanjay Amin (BAR), faced Guyana’s seasoned player Narendra Singh in the over 55’s final. With a calculated game Singh used well placed shots and clever deception to keep the talented Amin on his toes. In another 3-1 match, despite a strong first game win from Amin, Singh took the lead in the second and remained on top to win the next three and earn his title.

In the over 45’s, Maestro Mark Sealy (BAR) showed his calibre against fellow countryman Marlon White in three straight sets. Sealy’s brilliance was evident as the experienced athlete worked every corner of the court and was in charge throughout. Both players displayed some fantastic squash, entertaining spectators and supporters. Sealy’s win was never in question and he took a deserved title.

The finals for the Women’s over 35 saw a victorious Lydia Fraser (GUY) dominate Hazel-Anne Sandy (BAR) in acrobatic fashion. Hunting every ball, Fraser retrieved well and used her athleticism to pressure Sandy. Fraser’s stronger technique and level of play outmatched Sandy and Fraser took her title in three games.

In the youngest Men’s category, over 35, the pace really picked up as the fitness levels were evidently higher. An outstanding Shaun Simpson (BAR) defeated Regan Pollard (GUY) in a three straight win. Pollard rallied out some lengthy points with great flair and faced the national champion with strength but could not match the reach, placement and court coverage of Simpson. Executing a full selection of shots, some deep drives and perfect drops the players bore testament to why squash is described as chess at 90 miles an hour before Simpson closed off the match in triumph.

Closing remarks, following the prize giving, highlighted the support of sponsor’s BCQS International and the importance of corporate investment in sport. This inaugural Masters tournament was enjoyed by all participants and spectators and served as a great platform for Masters Squash in the Caribbean.

Results for Saturday:

MENS

Over 65

Denis Dias (GUY) defeated Douglas Beckford (JAM) 11/3, 9/11, 12/10, 11/5

Winston Findlay (TOR) defeated Orson Simpson (BAR) 11/8, 11/1, 8/11, 11/7

Denis Dias (GUY) defeated Winston Findlay (TOR) 11/9 , 12/10, 11/4

Douglas Beckford (JAM) defeated Tony Farnum (GUY) 11/5, 11/3, 12/10

Over 55

Sanjay Amin (BAR) defeated Frank Jordan (BAR) 11/3, 11/9, 16/14

Narendra Singh (GUY) defeated Sanjay Amin (BAR) 8/11, 11/5, 11/2. 11/9

Over 45

David Fernandes (GUY) defeated Diego Perdomo 11/6, 11/6, 11/5,

Robert Natiello (USA) defeated Duane Burke (BAR) 11/5, 11/6, 11/5

Joe Mekdeci (GUY) defeated Tony MacKenzie (BAR) 11/5, 6/11, 11/5, 11/6

Robert Natiello (USA) defeated David Fernandes (GUY) 11/3, 8/11, 11/4, 11/9

Duane Burke (BAR) defeated Diego Perdomo 11/5, 11/5, 11/4

Mark Sealy (BAR) defeated Marlon White (BAR) 11/4, 11/5, 11/7

Over 35

Shaun Simpson (BAR) defeated Regan Pollard (GUY) 11/6, 11/3, 11/3

Women’s

Over 35

Lydia Fraser (GUY) defeated Hazel-Anne Sandy (BAR) 11/3, 11/8, 11/5

Overall results:

Men’s Over 65 Winner Denis Dias (GUY)

Second Winston Findlay (TOR)

Third Orson Simpson (BAR)

Men’s Over 55 Winner Narendra Singh (GUY)

Second Sanjay Amin (BAR)

Third Lloyd Fung A Fat (GUY)

Men’s Over 45 Winner Mark Sealy (BAR)

Second Marlon White (BAR)

Third Joe Mekdeci (GUY)

Fourth Tony Mackenzie (BAR)

Men’s Over 45

Classic Plate Winner Robert Natiello (USA)

Men’s Over 35 Winner Shaun Simpson (BAR)

Second Regan Pollard (GUY)

Women’s Over 35 Winner Lydia Fraser (GUY)

Second Hazel- Anne Sandy (BAR)