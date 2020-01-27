Better Hope NDC initiates ICT, literacy and other programmes for residents

The Better Hope Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) is playing a significant role in fostering educational development in its community. The local government body has created an Information & Communication Technology Hub at its office. The hub, which is equipped with 20 computers, offers daily ICT classes to the public, beginning from 10:00AM to 6:00PM. Between the hours of 3:00-6:00PM, there is also a special focus on children.

The instructor of these classes also assists students with their homework and assignments. The NDC also has a large public library. According to the NDC’s Chairman, Zaman Shaw, the “library has more than 10,000 books.”

The library also provides basic educational classes to the residents, with a special session for “slow learners”, or children with learning disabilities.

“The librarian spends time assisting children who have trouble reading and generally learning at the general speed of children, their age, Mr. Ramkaran Budhram, a Councillor at the NDC, explained.

Mr. Shaw said that within the NDC’s catchment area, there are 10 government schools, and at least three private schools, all of which the NDC supports independently without government funds.

He added that in addition to routine services such as de-bushing, desilting of drains, and garbage collection, the NDC staff usually pool their private funds to assist the schools in any way possible, especially with school programmes and events.

They even give small grants to children who excel at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) & Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) Exams.

Budhram also alluded to the fact that the NDC renders financial assistance to low-income parents whose children are writing the NGSA and CSEC Examinations.

In addition, councillors attend all Parent Teacher Association meetings (PTA) at these schools. This allows them to be up to date with issues affecting the schools and the students and even be able to rectify those on the spot.

Shaw also noted that there are further plans to support the education system, but this is currently hindered by the fact that the NDC has not yet received its 2018 or 2019 subventions.