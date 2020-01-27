Latest update January 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
The two ministers who were sitting in Parliament illegally would it now mean that all benefits derived from that illegality would have to be returned?
Further, they were illegal in Parliament but can still function as ministers?
Seems to be a sort of conundrum.
Shamshun Mohamed
