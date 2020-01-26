THE GNBS ADVISES CONSUMERS TO GET ALL MEDICAL TESTING DONE AT A CERTIFIED MEDICAL LABORATORY

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

In Guyana, laboratories are certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to the National Laboratory Standard GYS 170:2009 “General requirements for the operation of a laboratory”.

Conforming to this standard allows these laboratories to develop a comprehensive management system, which in turn facilitates the delivery of accurate and reliable test results for consumers.

Laboratory Certification is a means of determining the performance of laboratories that are involved in conducting testing, measurement and calibration activities.

It provides formal recognition that a laboratory has implemented a management system, thus providing a ready means for customers to identify and select reliable testing, measurement and calibration services to meet their needs.

Currently, there are twelve laboratories that are certified by the GNBS. These are the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Medical Laboratory, Woodlands Pathology Laboratory, Woodlands Medical Laboratory, Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory, Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc., Medical Arts Centre Laboratory, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory, Quest Medical Laboratory, Guyana Defense Force Medical Laboratory, Dr. Leslie Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre, Doobay Medical and Research Centre Laboratory and Anamayah Memorial Hospital Laboratory.

Patients needing medical tests should confidently do so by utilizing the testing services of these laboratories.

Certification benefits laboratories by allowing them to consistently operate in accordance with established procedures that are based on the requirements of the national standard.

It also provides them with a benchmark for maintaining the laboratory management system and for improving the services offered to clients.

To maintain this recognition, laboratories are re-evaluated periodically by the GNBS, to ensure that there is continuous conformance with the requirements, including the calibration of instruments used, employment of trained staff, the commitment to meet customer requirements, and verifying that their standard of operation is being maintained.

Laboratories may also be required to participate in relevant proficiency testing programmes between re-assessments, as a further demonstration of technical performance.

Credible results from certified laboratories will also give medical practitioners and other health professionals confidence in the results provided to them for the appropriate diagnosis and treatment of patients.

Meanwhile, laboratories that are not yet certified are encouraged to be a part of the GNBS Laboratory Certification Programme to deliver quality medical testing services that meet their customers’ needs and expand their client base.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 2190062, WhatsApp: 692-GNBS (4627) or visit the GNBS Website: www. gnbsgy.org