Husband chops wife then hangs self

A Corentyne man hanged himself in the family’s Lot 426 Bush Lot Village, Corentyne Berbice home, after first attempting to kill his wife.

The woman Nalicia Ragoonauth, 24, a mother of one of Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, Berbice is in a critical condition in the New Amsterdam Hospital.

She was chopped to her neck, wrist and forearms following an argument with the man Ganesh Narine 27 a Carpenter of the said address.

Reports are that the incident occurred just around midnight Friday at their home at Bushlot. Kaieteur News understands that the couple had a heated argument and Narine dealt his wife several chops to her body with a cutlass just before he grabbed a length of rope and hanged himself on a beam in the bedroom of the house.

The eight-year-old son of the injured woman who was in the house at the time of the incident told police that they all had just returned from a birthday celebration at a neighbour’s house around 22:00 hrs.

There was a misunderstanding between his mother and step-father which developed into a heated argument. He said he overheard his father threatening to kill his mother.

The lad disclosed that they had stopped arguing and they all retired to bed but about two hours later he was awakened by a loud noise. He said when he checked he saw his mother exiting the room with what appeared to be wounds and blood about her body. He added that he also noticed Narine with a cutlass in his hand.

Nalicia exited the house, and ran onto the street where she collapsed. An alarm was raised and she was picked up by neighbours and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital. She was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she is presently undergoing medical treatment. Her condition is regarded as serious but stable.

According to the police she received injuries to both of her wrists, forearms and neck.

Narine however, was found hanging by his neck in the bedroom from a green rope that was tied to a cross beam of the ceiling. There were no apparent marks of violence on his body, the police said. His body is presently at the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.