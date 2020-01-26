Dual citizens have until Jan 31 to explain “false” declaration-GECOM

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward, has said that dual citizens have until January 31 to explain their false declaration.

Last week it was reported that three presidential hopefuls, Lennox Shuman, Vishnu Bandhu and Dr. Valarie Leung were disqualified by GECOM.

The presidential candidates who belong to the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), United Republican Party (URP) and People’s Republic Party (PRP) respectively had signed sworn declarations while being holders of dual-citizenships.

Commissioners from both sides of the Political divide had indicated that their names would be “struck off” the list.

It was even hinted that it would be left up to the law enforcement to

undertake the next step in possibly laying charges against the trio for making the false declarations.

However, Ward said that the names were not “struck off” but sidelined after they were identified as dual citizens. The commission had taken the decision to grant these potential candidates a grace period to explain the reason for their “false” declarations.

“They have until the 31st of January to come forward and defend themselves.”

Ward said if they present their case then the commission would listen to them and based on their reasons make a definitive decision.

“If they fail to come forward by the deadline then the commission will be left with no choice but to go ahead with whatever decision it decides.”.

The topic dual-citizenship became very controversial since the 2018 no-confidence motion.

After many court battles it was ruled that according to the Constitution of Guyana persons who are holders of dual citizenship cannot be Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Act reads, “No person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who is, by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.”

But it seems as if dual-citizenship continues to be a problem as March 2 Elections approaches.

LJP leader, Lennox Shuman, had told reporters that he had begun the process of relinquishing his Canadian citizenship but on Nominations Day he had not received any formal word from the Canadian authorities.

Bandhu had also made his declaration on Nominations Day and later sent a letter to GECOM stating that his citizenship was relinquished six days later.

As it relates to Dr. Leung it is unclear if she had ever made any attempts to relinquish her citizenship.