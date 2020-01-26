Counter-measures being prepared to prevent coronavirus outbreak here – Ministry

The Guyanese government is preparing counter-measures to prevent any outbreak of the coronavirus here, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, announced Friday.

The coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China late last year.

Dr. Gordon-Boyle said the country’s Port Health officials have been alerted and sensitised to how to spot “signs and symptoms” of the malady.

So far, a screening tool (a questionnaire) has been developed to gather detailed information on the onset and natural course of illnesses of persons suspected of having coronavirus, the DCMO said.

The coronavirus is related to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

DCMO Gordon-Boyle said early in the new week, training programmes targeting key staff including Port Health officers, Immigration officers and Customs officers will be conducted by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in collaboration with PAHO/WHO.

She said the Infection Control and Prevention Committee of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is ensuring that the tertiary institution is in a state of readiness to care for any infected person.

As a precaution, “any person experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms should visit the GPHC or the nearest Regional Hospital,” Dr. Gordon-Boyle has counselled.

Other symptoms of the ailment include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat fever and a general sense of being unwell. Patients can develop pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and in severe cases, even death.

While the incubation period for affected persons is still not known, it is advised that patients be isolated from the healthy population for some 10 to 14 days.

In the event that a person shows up with the coronavirus, PAHO and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) are being asked to support with the testing of samples, Dr. Gordon-Boyle said.

Globally, there have been 440 confirmed cases of patients with pneumonia blamed on the new strain of coronavirus. The authorities said that many of the patients are residents of Wuhan or visitors who recently went to the city.

Thailand and Japan have also confirmed at least one case among tourists who visited Wuhan. Early last week, the US CDC announced the first case in the USA.

The outbreak of the virus has been linked to Wuhan South China Seafood City, also called the South China Seafood Wholesales Market and the Hua Nan Seafood Market.

Chickens, bats, cats, marmots, and other wild animals are also available for sale in that market, suggesting a possible zoonotic origin to the outbreak.

So far, the WHO has been counselling hospitals around the world on infection, prevention and control. However, the global body has “advised against travel or trade restrictions at this time based on available information,” a statement said.

Other international public health institutions such as the US CDC, China CDC, and European CDC are working on the design and eventual distribution of diagnostic kits to other countries.

“In any case, it is expected that a consensus test will potentially be available at least some weeks from now,” the release said.

CARPHA, in a prepared statement, said it “does not recommend at this time to conduct entrance screening (temperature screening) at ports of entry. Passengers would already have been screened when exiting the Wuhan area and upon arrival in the US,” the Regional body said in a release.

“Member States are recommended to capture information on travel history using the Passenger Arrival Card or surveys, for all new arrivals.

Arrivals that have recently travelled to China, especially to the Wuhan area, should be questioned for symptoms and advised to be vigilant for onset of those symptoms and to seek immediate medical attention at a public health facility. Passengers should be advised to seek medical care as soon as symptoms arise,” CARPHA has reported.