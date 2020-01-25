UN to review Guyana’s human rights record on Wednesday

Guyana’s human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the third time on Wednesday.

The meeting will be webcast live, according to the UN.

Guyana is one of the 14 states to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session taking place from 20th to 31st January.

Guyana’s first and second UPR reviews took place in May 2010 and January 2015, respectively.

Among other things, the documents on which the reviews are based will include the national report – information provided by the state under review.

The reviews will examine information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities.

The UN group will also examine information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations and civil society groups.

The review will take place in Geneva, Switzerland.

The UPR is described as a unique process, which involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN member states.

“Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN member states have been reviewed twice within the first and second UPR cycles. During the third UPR cycle, states are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow-up on, as well as to highlight recent human rights developments in the country.”

The delegation of Guyana will be headed by Ambassador John R. Deep Ford, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN Office at Geneva.

The three country representatives serving as rapporteurs (“troika”) for the review of Guyana are: Australia, Chile and Pakistan.

The webcast of the session will be at http://webtv.un.org

The UPR Working Group is scheduled to adopt the recommendations made to Guyana at 17:00 on 31 January.