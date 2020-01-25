Newspaper vendor’s murder Court clears cops to hold suspects for another 72 hours

Police have been given a bit of breathing room to try to build an air-tight case against three youths suspected of murdering newspaper vendor Shawn Mannilall.

Yesterday, a High Court judge granted investigators a further 72 hours to detain the trio.

The initial 72 hours that police were allowed to keep the suspects in custody ended yesterday.

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) instructed the police to conduct further investigations before any charges could be instituted.

The detained youths are among four who were held during the early stages of the investigation. They were released and then re-arrested after an associate came forward with what appears to be implicating evidence.

Police have been unable to locate another youth, who is alleged to have provided the gang with a firearm.

Meanwhile, Carl Carter, Delhoya McKenzie and Carlton Carter remain on remand in connection with the same matter.

They were charged for murdering Mannilall during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Shawn Mannilall, 48, of Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was shot dead on January 10, 2020.

It is alleged that the vendor and his family were about to enter their home when two men, who wore helmets, confronted them.

The robbers, who had a gun and cutlass, reportedly demanded some $125,000 from Mannilall, who was said to have recently uplifted the cash from a bank.

One of the bandits shot Mannilall in the chest, shoulder and abdomen after he resisted. The gang reportedly fled empty-handed.

Mannilall was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital.