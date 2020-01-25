Latest update January 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Market porter collapses, dies

Jan 25, 2020 News 0

A 45-year-old man is now dead after he unexpectedly collapsed and died in the presence of vendors and shoppers at the New Amsterdam Market yesterday morning.

Dead is Rasheed Gobin of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The step-daughter of the deceased, Leila Kumar, told reporters that her step-father had consumed a soda and smoked a cigarette just minutes prior to collapsing. According to her, “he was drinking a drinks and he carry the bottle to throw it away and then he smoke a cigarette but then he start vomit and bleed through he nose.”
She added that he continued to vomit with blood emanating from his nose profusely. He was put to sit on the ground while they washed his face with water. Within seconds, he collapsed and appeared lifeless.
Persons who witnessed the entire episode rushed to his assistance but he was already dead. His body was taken away to the New Amsterdam Hospital not long after.
Meanwhile, relatives have said that Gobin was a healthy man that did not have any apparent sickness. They are unsure what may have caused his death but are depending on the post mortem to provide answers.

 

More in this category

Sports

Cricket Stakeholders Lawyer seeks intervention of Windies/CWI President

Cricket Stakeholders Lawyer seeks intervention of Windies/CWI...

Jan 25, 2020

Attorney for several Cricket Stakeholders, Attorney-At-Law Arudranauth M. Gossai of the Law Firm Gossai & Gossai of Lot 8 St. Ann Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, has written to President of...
Read More
Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC tomorrow

Turbo knockout football tourney Fruta versus GFC...

Jan 25, 2020

“We are moving in the right direction” say CPL’s Chief Operations Officer Pete Russell

“We are moving in the right direction” say...

Jan 25, 2020

GMR&SC Endurance Championships Roshandin returns to action tomorrow

GMR&SC Endurance Championships Roshandin...

Jan 25, 2020

CWI’s Regional four-day Smith, Permaul destroy Red force for 98 as Jaguars take controlV

CWI’s Regional four-day Smith, Permaul destroy...

Jan 25, 2020

QPCC begins junior hockey tour of Guyana today

QPCC begins junior hockey tour of Guyana today

Jan 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019