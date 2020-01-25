Market porter collapses, dies

Latest update January 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 45-year-old man is now dead after he unexpectedly collapsed and died in the presence of vendors and shoppers at the New Amsterdam Market yesterday morning.
Dead is Rasheed Gobin of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The step-daughter of the deceased, Leila Kumar, told reporters that her step-father had consumed a soda and smoked a cigarette just minutes prior to collapsing. According to her, “he was drinking a drinks and he carry the bottle to throw it away and then he smoke a cigarette but then he start vomit and bleed through he nose.”
She added that he continued to vomit with blood emanating from his nose profusely. He was put to sit on the ground while they washed his face with water. Within seconds, he collapsed and appeared lifeless.
Persons who witnessed the entire episode rushed to his assistance but he was already dead. His body was taken away to the New Amsterdam Hospital not long after.
Meanwhile, relatives have said that Gobin was a healthy man that did not have any apparent sickness. They are unsure what may have caused his death but are depending on the post mortem to provide answers.
