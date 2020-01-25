Man crushed by truck in Sophia

A Meadowbrook Gardens resident was on Thursday crushed to death by a trailer truck while heading to a construction site at “C” Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as 36-year-old Sheldon Chance of Lot 103 C Meadowbrook Gardens, Georgetown.

According to sources, Chance was employed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure as a porter. Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident Chance was on the trailer of the moving truck, removing hanging telephone phone wires strung across the street. These were hindering the vehicle from moving.

However after climbing to the highest point on the truck to remove a wire, Chance slipped and ended up under the wheels of the truck. Unaware, that this had happened, the driver of the truck drove over him.

When contacted, his mother, Thericia Chance, stated that although she was not at the scene of the incident, she was told that someone that knew her son called out to him while he was doing his work and that caused him to lose focus.

“It’s about three years now he working with the Ministry as a porter. Whenever they got road work going on, he does go there. Thursday morning, he left since about 07:30hrs to go to work and now look what happened to him,” the grieving mother related.

“Thursday evening around 18:30hrs, I was at home when I heard somebody calling for me so I went to see who it is. When I go outside, a man was standing in front the gate and when he saw me, he asked if I is Sheldon mother.”

“From since he asked me that, I know something wrong because Sheldon is not a problematic person. When that man told me that my child is dead, I almost fainted.”

An eyewitness, Mark Williams, said that while on the truck, Sheldon was distracted by someone who was “hailing him up” and did not see a phone wire which was in the path of the moving vehicle.

According to Williams, this encounter caused the now dead man to lose balance as the wire caught his neck.

He then fell onto the floor of the trailer where his legs got caught in the fast moving rear wheels of the truck. Sheldon, who was described as a loving and hardworking individual, leaves to mourn his mother and four siblings.

The body of the deceased is at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem. An investigation has been launched into the matter.