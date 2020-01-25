GRA wins chicken smuggling case – defendants ordered to pay $5.7M

Three chicken smugglers were on Thursday found guilty of chicken smuggling and ordered to pay $5.7M to the Guyana Revenue Authority by Magistrate Alicia George.

Jimmy Ferguson, Antonio Robertson and Sohan Beisabhan were told that if they fail to pay the fine, they will spend one year in prison.

The three defendants were caught in August 2019 with the chickens. It was reported that the men had in their possession 200 40-pound boxes of chicken that they smuggled from Suriname.

The ruling of the matter was handed down in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court. The men were given one week to pay the $5.7M to GRA or they will be jailed for one year.