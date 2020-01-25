Cricket Stakeholders Lawyer seeks intervention of Windies/CWI President

Attorney for several Cricket Stakeholders, Attorney-At-Law Arudranauth M. Gossai of the Law Firm Gossai & Gossai of Lot 8 St. Ann Street, New

Amsterdam, Berbice, has written to President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Mr. Richard “Ricky” Skerritt, seeking his intervention in the long standing issues affecting Guyana’s Cricket at the administrative level with the numerous court matters and infighting for several years now.

Attorney Gossai in his missive highlighted the long history of legal challenges, giving the CWI President a detailed rundown of the players and issues involved. “…my clients represent a majority stakeholder in the administration of cricket in Guyana. My clients have instructed me to write to you seeking the urgent intervention of the WICB/CWI into the grave travesty that is ongoing, unabated, in the administration of cricket in Guyana,” Mr. Gossai wrote in his missive seen by this newspaper.

He further wrote, “The persons holding themselves out as the Executive Committee of the Guyana Cricket Board were all declared by the High Court to have been unlawfully elected to that office. That was the ruling by the Honourable Madam Justice Fidela Corbin – Lincoln in High Court Action FDA 1200/2018.”

Continuing to cite several court challenges by various parties and the flouting of orders granted, the attorney made his case on behalf of his clients.

He closed by stating, “Your urgent intervention into this crisis is of fundamental importance. I wish, on behalf of my clients, to thank you for your intervention in this matter.”

It is now left to be seen the response of Mr. Skerritt to this matter. He has from the start of his tenure indicated that he will try to ensure that cricket in the region is governed fairly and that issues will be looked at and the game is promoted to higher levels here.