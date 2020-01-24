Young girl stabbed, male student beaten with cutlass in separate Linden school fights

By Shikema Dey

Two students from separate Secondary schools in Linden were left nursing serious injuries – one even required surgery – after heated confrontations turned bloody. The fights were both captured and uploaded to social media, causing a major uproar.

One young girl, said to be 15-year-old of the Linden Foundation Secondary School, was stabbed in her back with a Rambo knife by another female student while she was pinned to the ground by another. In a horrific video seen by Kaieteur News, students were seen cheering as the fight went on and even formed a circle around the two females.

But things took a turn for the worse, after another female student pulled out a jagged black-handled Rambo knife from her bag and stabbed the girl. The surrounding onlookers scattered and the video showed the injured student with the knife stuck in her bloodied back as she pleaded for help.

One adult could be heard saying “ah tell ayo go home…y’all doan hear.”

While most of the students ran away from the scene, a few with the help of an adult managed to flag down a passing taxi to transport the injured girl to the hospital while pleading with her not to remove the knife to prevent further damage.Commander of the division, Superintendent Hugh Winter, when contacted, told Kaieteur News that he knew of the incident. According to him, the fight reportedly occurred at around 3pm, moments after classes were over.

Despite rumours circulating that the young student had succumbed to her injuries, Commander Winter stated that the child was undergoing surgery and remained in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a male student from the Linden Technical Institute was assaulted by another student of the school with a cutlass, in full view of adults who appeared too scared to intervene. In that video, the student was being punched to the face by another, when a student wearing a white shirt rushed in brandishing a cutlass.

He fired several chops towards the student who desperately tried to evade the blows. Surrounding students were frantic and could be heard pleading with them to desist, but this cry fell on deaf ears. Brave students attempted to block the assailant who quickly left the scene.

The injured young man was removed by his friends.