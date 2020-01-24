Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen victim charged for killing bandit

Jan 24, 2020 News 0

A teen, who, along with a friend was attacked brutalized and was being robbed by bandits on the New Amsterdam Public road has been charged with manslaughter after one of the bandits ended up dead following the botched robbery.

Dead bandit Delroy James

Anthony Carter, 18, a mason, of Main Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.
He is charged with causing the death of Delroy James, called Slanty, 33, of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
He was not required to plead and was placed on $450,000 bail. He has to return to court on February 6.
It was reported that on the day in question, Carter and his boss, Nizam Balgobin, 53, of Victoria Street Cumberland, were walking along the New Amsterdam Public Road in the vicinity of Main and Church Streets, when they were attacked by James and his cohorts.
James, who was a former murder accused, reportedly punched Balgobin to his eye before flooring him in an attempt to remove some gold jewellery which Balgobin was wearing.
Carter was attacked by the other bandits with bricks, bicycles and a piece of wood and other implements.
In the ensuing melee, James, who was well known to the authorities, was injured while his cohorts fled. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Both Balgobin and Carter who were injured, reported the incident to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam. They were however arrested and taken into custody. They were subsequently taken for medical attention.
A report was prepared and sent to the DPP who advised that Carter be charged for the death of the bandit, James.
James had been charged with the 2011 New Year’s Day murder of Sean Craig.

 

More in this category

Sports

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

Jan 24, 2020

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park...
Read More
Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan American Challenge

Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan...

Jan 24, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February 16

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February

Jan 24, 2020

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19...

Jan 24, 2020

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo T20 tourney set to be launched on Sunday

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo...

Jan 24, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament Fixtures Released

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Jan 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • My vote is not up for grabs

    There are political activists who are attempting to convince me to vote for their party. Little do they know that I do... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019