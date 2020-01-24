Teen victim charged for killing bandit

A teen, who, along with a friend was attacked brutalized and was being robbed by bandits on the New Amsterdam Public road has been charged with manslaughter after one of the bandits ended up dead following the botched robbery.

Anthony Carter, 18, a mason, of Main Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

He is charged with causing the death of Delroy James, called Slanty, 33, of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was not required to plead and was placed on $450,000 bail. He has to return to court on February 6.

It was reported that on the day in question, Carter and his boss, Nizam Balgobin, 53, of Victoria Street Cumberland, were walking along the New Amsterdam Public Road in the vicinity of Main and Church Streets, when they were attacked by James and his cohorts.

James, who was a former murder accused, reportedly punched Balgobin to his eye before flooring him in an attempt to remove some gold jewellery which Balgobin was wearing.

Carter was attacked by the other bandits with bricks, bicycles and a piece of wood and other implements.

In the ensuing melee, James, who was well known to the authorities, was injured while his cohorts fled. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both Balgobin and Carter who were injured, reported the incident to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam. They were however arrested and taken into custody. They were subsequently taken for medical attention.

A report was prepared and sent to the DPP who advised that Carter be charged for the death of the bandit, James.

James had been charged with the 2011 New Year’s Day murder of Sean Craig.