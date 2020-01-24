Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan American Challenge

Following a weekend of open try-outs where players were asked to complete a series of physical tests and game situations, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has shortlisted 26 local men to begin preparations for the Pan American Challenge scheduled for June 27 to July 5, in Lima, Peru.

The tournament is the qualifier for the final two spots in the Pan American Cup, scheduled for 2021 in Trinidad & Tobago. The squad includes 10 senior players and 16 members of the National Under 21 squad which is also preparing for the Junior Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile in November of this year.

Commenting on the selection process, National Coach Robert Fernandes stated that, “Looking at the turnout at the tryouts it seems like we will be going through a transitional phase this year. Our last international tournament was the CAC Games in August 2018, so some of our most experienced national players have since transitioned to other priorities in their lives and didn’t tryout last weekend.

That means that there is a large crop of new faces in this year’s squad. Although their lack of experience will be a challenge, they have displayed an infectious enthusiasm which has brought a new energy to the entire process. They are very talented, intelligent and all seem willing to work hard and those are some of the main ingredients we need to produce a quality national team.”

The 26 local players shortlisted are Dominic Alleyne, JamarjAssanah, Rayon Branford, Sherwyn Caesar, Hilmar Chester, Hilton Chester, Edmond Chinian, Paul D’Andrade, ShakeemFausette, Robert France, Shomere Garnett, Tahrea Garnett, Tivesarid Garnett, Jael Gaskin, Michael Hing, Troy Hodge, Randy Hope, Kareem McKenzie, Tariq Nelson, John Phang, Mark Sargeant, Meshach Sargeant, Medroy Scotland, Theodore Thierens, David Williams and Samuel Woodroffe.