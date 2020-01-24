Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February 16

Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Facility (RCMTCSF) will be running off a grand one-day horse race meet on Sunday February 16 next at the Club’s facilities, Alness Village, Corentyne Berbice.
Six races are listed for the days programme with over $2.M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for grabs. The feature event will be for the Crawford stakes with a first prize of $500,000 and trophy over 1400 meters.
The ‘J’ and Lower race has a winner’s purse of $220,000 and a trophy also over 1400M. There is a race for 3-Year-Old horses which carries a winner’s take of $200,000 and a trophy in another 1400M event.
The race for L1 and Lower horses will see the winner taking home $150,000 and a trophy over 1200M. The winner for the event for L2 and Lower will take away $80,000 and a trophy over 1200M.
There is a race for L3 Unclassified horses and they will be running for a winner’s prize of $60,000 and trophy over 1100M. Entries closes on February 14 and interested persons can contact Marcel Crawford Jnr. on 678 5342 or 600 7690 for more information.

New 2019