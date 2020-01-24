Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Kings face Jets for third

The final of the 2019 Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA)/Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Inter Club championship final will be decided tonight when the unbeaten Victory Valley Royals face off against Retrieve Raiders in the final at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court.

In the semifinals, Royals trounced Kings 78-43 with their top players being Immanuel LaRose who led with 33 points, Shemar Henry 13 and Kobe Tappin 12. T. Thom had eight points for the losing Kings.

In the other semifinal Retrieve Raiders got the better of Amelia’s Ward Jets, 57-50 after the scores were in their favour 18-15 after the first quarter ended. However, the scores were level at 27 at half ended and remained tied when the third quarter came to a close at 46. The Raiders eased away to win 57-50 when the final whistle was sounded.

Kareem Roberts had a top score of 19 points with teammates Stephan Duncan and Joshua Grannum each netting 12. For the Jets Leon Benjamin had the game high 19 points also while Gavius George supported with 14 and Jennis Benjamin, 13.