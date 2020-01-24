Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Jan 24, 2020 Sports 0

Kings face Jets for third

The final of the 2019 Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA)/Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Inter Club championship final will be decided tonight when the unbeaten Victory Valley Royals face off against Retrieve Raiders in the final at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court.
In the semifinals, Royals trounced Kings 78-43 with their top players being Immanuel LaRose who led with 33 points, Shemar Henry 13 and Kobe Tappin 12. T. Thom had eight points for the losing Kings.
In the other semifinal Retrieve Raiders got the better of Amelia’s Ward Jets, 57-50 after the scores were in their favour 18-15 after the first quarter ended. However, the scores were level at 27 at half ended and remained tied when the third quarter came to a close at 46. The Raiders eased away to win 57-50 when the final whistle was sounded.
Kareem Roberts had a top score of 19 points with teammates Stephan Duncan and Joshua Grannum each netting 12. For the Jets Leon Benjamin had the game high 19 points also while Gavius George supported with 14 and Jennis Benjamin, 13.

More in this category

Sports

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

Jan 24, 2020

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park...
Read More
Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan American Challenge

Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan...

Jan 24, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February 16

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February

Jan 24, 2020

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19...

Jan 24, 2020

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo T20 tourney set to be launched on Sunday

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo...

Jan 24, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament Fixtures Released

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Jan 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • My vote is not up for grabs

    There are political activists who are attempting to convince me to vote for their party. Little do they know that I do... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019