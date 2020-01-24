Police detain man suspected of faking carjacking

Police have detained a 32-year-old West Coast Demerara man who is suspected of filing a false carjacking claim.

According to reports, the ‘victim’ turned up at the Den Amstel Police Station at around 23.48 hrs on Wednesday, claiming that three men had made off with his vehicle.

He alleged that he was driving in the vicinity of a bus shed in Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, when three men flagged him down.

The ‘victim’ said that when he slowed down, one of the men drew a handgun, pointed it at him, and ordered him out of his vehicle. He allegedly complied, and the men entered and drove off with his car.

Police reportedly became suspicious after noticing contradictory aspects in the man’s story. However, the ‘victim’ allegedly became annoyed when the ranks began to question him further. Sources said that he stormed out of the station, while stating that he would file a report with “bigger people.”

Ranks then went to the scene of the ‘carjacking’, but failed to locate the ‘stolen’ car.

Yesterday, policemen who were continuing the investigation visited the area where the alleged victim resided. They were surprised to see the same man driving his ‘stolen’ car.

A source noted that the ‘carjackers’ appeared to have left the vehicle undamaged.

Police escorted the ‘victim’ to the Den Amstel Police Station. There, he allegedly said that he had located the vehicle at around 08.30 hrs at the back of Hague Village, West Coast Demerara.

Police then accompanied him to the area where the car was allegedly abandoned. However, none of the residents that the ranks questioned recalled seeing an abandoned vehicle in the area.

Police then took the ‘victim’ to the station, where he allegedly made slight changes to his carjacking tale. This time, he reportedly stated that the ‘carjackers’ had attacked him when he slowed down at a speed bump.

He was still in custody up to late yesterday afternoon.

“We are investigating whether he may have provided us with a false report,” a source said.

Police intend to ascertain whether there were security cameras in the area of the alleged ‘carjacking’ and the area where the alleged victim claimed he found his car.