‘Old clothes’ puts man in hospital over two bottles of high wine

A vendor, better known as ‘Old Clothes’ was yesterday remanded to prison after he allegedly wounded a man during an altercation over two bottles of high wine.

Donald Modeste was arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable.

It is alleged that on January 19, 2020 at Arau Mountaintop, with the intent to commit murder, he wounded Ryan Burrowes.

The defendant, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 58 years old and hails from the same village that the incident took place. He indicated that he is the father of eight and was previously sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for the trafficking of narcotics. Modeste added that he was released in 2005 for the crime.

Police Prosecutor Adunni Innis objected to bail based on the fact that the victim is still hospitalised and is to undergo surgery from injuries he allegedly sustained at the hands of the accused.

Modeste was then remanded to prison and his matter was adjourned to January 27, when he will make his second court appearance, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to information received, the defendant took two bottles of high wine from the victim, which was valued at $7,000 and equivalent to one gram of raw gold.

On the day in question, Burrowes was drinking alcohol at a shop. He later left and confronted Modeste. The men got into a heated argument during which the victim was allegedly beaten about his body by the accused.

Burrowes was subsequently rushed to the hospital while the matter was reported. Following investigations by the police, Modeste was arrested and charged.