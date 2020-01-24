Manari Bridge to close for 10 weeks

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has advised that from today, the Manari Bridge in Region 9 will closed for approximately 10 weeks. In the interim, a bypass road has been created on the southern end of the existing bridge to accommodate one-lane traffic.

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the construction of a new bridge to improve the movement to and from Region 9.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and observe all safety and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.