Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Manari Bridge to close for 10 weeks

Jan 24, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has advised that from today, the Manari Bridge in Region 9 will closed for approximately 10 weeks.In the interim, a bypass road has been created on the southern end of the existing bridge to accommodate one-lane traffic.
The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the construction of a new bridge to improve the movement to and from Region 9.
Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and observe all safety and directional signs, particularly in the vicinity of the works.

More in this category

Sports

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

Jan 24, 2020

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park...
Read More
Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan American Challenge

Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan...

Jan 24, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February 16

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February

Jan 24, 2020

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19...

Jan 24, 2020

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo T20 tourney set to be launched on Sunday

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo...

Jan 24, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament Fixtures Released

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Jan 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • My vote is not up for grabs

    There are political activists who are attempting to convince me to vote for their party. Little do they know that I do... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019