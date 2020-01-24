Man robs cop in front of station

The Police have placed a man before the courts for allegedly robbing one of their colleagues of articles amounting to $417,000 mid-last year.

Thirty-year-old Shawn Damon appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on July 26, 2019 at Agricola Public Road, he stole from Shawn Hunte, a Police Constable, one bag valued $5,000, a phone worth $65,000, one gold chain valued $140,000, one gold ring worth $30,000, one purse valued $2,000 and $130,000 cash, among other items.

The accused was represented by attorney-at-law Euclin Gomes, who in his bail application, said that the police know who the real perpetrators of this crime are but, they are pressuring his client for something he knows nothing about.

However, the Police Prosecutor objected to bail for the defendant. The grounds of objections were based on the prevalence of such offences and the fact that Damon was allegedly positively identified by the victim at the Police Station when he was arrested.

Nevertheless, the magistrate upheld the bail application of the lawyer and granted same to the tune of $150,000. A condition of the bail is that the defendant report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.

The case will come up for hearing again on February 12.

Information received, indicated that the victim was standing in front of the Agricola Police Station awaiting transportation when he was approached by Damon, who allegedly relieved him of the articles mentioned in the charge.

He was subsequently arrested by the police following a report being made. Upon being arrested, Damon was placed on an identification parade and was reportedly pointed out by the alleged victim.