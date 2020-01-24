Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana improves significantly on corruption index – Transparency Int’l

Jan 24, 2020 News 0

Guyana has jumped 34 places upward on the Transparency International (TI)’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2019, showing significant improvement over the past eight years.

Transparency International report showing Guyana’s significant improvement

Guyana ranked 85th out of a total of 180 countries, alongside regional counterpart Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and Middle Eastern country Kuwait, among others.
According to the TI report, only 22 countries over the last eight years, have significantly improved their CPI scores. These include Greece, Guyana and Estonia. During the same period, 21 countries saw significant decreases in their scores, including Canada, Australia and Nicaragua. In the remaining 137 countries, the levels of corruption show little to no change.
With a score of 40, Guyana has significantly improved.
Late 2019, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna lauded Guyana’s fight against corruption.
The Corruption Perceptions Index is the Transparency International’s flagship research product. Since its inception in 1995, it has become the leading global indicator of public sector corruption.
The index offers an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption by ranking countries and territories from all over the globe. In 2012, Transparency International revised the methodology used to construct the index to allow for comparison of scores from one year to the next.
The 2019 CPI draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories, giving each a score from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

 

More in this category

Sports

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

Jan 24, 2020

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park...
Read More
Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan American Challenge

Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan...

Jan 24, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February 16

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February

Jan 24, 2020

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19...

Jan 24, 2020

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo T20 tourney set to be launched on Sunday

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo...

Jan 24, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament Fixtures Released

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Jan 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • My vote is not up for grabs

    There are political activists who are attempting to convince me to vote for their party. Little do they know that I do... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019