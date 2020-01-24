Guyana improves significantly on corruption index – Transparency Int’l

Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana has jumped 34 places upward on the Transparency International (TI)’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2019, showing significant improvement over the past eight years.
Guyana ranked 85th out of a total of 180 countries, alongside regional counterpart Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) and Middle Eastern country Kuwait, among others.
According to the TI report, only 22 countries over the last eight years, have significantly improved their CPI scores. These include Greece, Guyana and Estonia. During the same period, 21 countries saw significant decreases in their scores, including Canada, Australia and Nicaragua. In the remaining 137 countries, the levels of corruption show little to no change.
With a score of 40, Guyana has significantly improved.
Late 2019, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna lauded Guyana’s fight against corruption.
The Corruption Perceptions Index is the Transparency International’s flagship research product. Since its inception in 1995, it has become the leading global indicator of public sector corruption.
The index offers an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption by ranking countries and territories from all over the globe. In 2012, Transparency International revised the methodology used to construct the index to allow for comparison of scores from one year to the next.
The 2019 CPI draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption in 180 countries and territories, giving each a score from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
