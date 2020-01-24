GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s

Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park Athletics Track.

Rugby pre-season scrummed off at the National Park last week when the GRFU held a Georgetown intra-squad 15s match on Saturday afternoon. The game featured players who were divided into South & North Georgetown.

The game finished as a draw with both teams managing 17 points. Tyrese Prescott scored two tries and a conversion for North Georgetown side while Phibian Joseph scored the other try to knot the scores late in the second half.

For South, Rondell McArthur led from the front with two tries. Shawn David scored the third and Michael Barrow managed the lone conversion.