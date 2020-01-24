Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

Jan 24, 2020 Sports 0

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s

Rugby continues tomorrow at the National Park with a 10s match.

Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park Athletics Track.
Rugby pre-season scrummed off at the National Park last week when the GRFU held a Georgetown intra-squad 15s match on Saturday afternoon. The game featured players who were divided into South & North Georgetown.
The game finished as a draw with both teams managing 17 points. Tyrese Prescott scored two tries and a conversion for North Georgetown side while Phibian Joseph scored the other try to knot the scores late in the second half.
For South, Rondell McArthur led from the front with two tries. Shawn David scored the third and Michael Barrow managed the lone conversion.

More in this category

Sports

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

Jan 24, 2020

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park...
Read More
Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan American Challenge

Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan...

Jan 24, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February 16

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February

Jan 24, 2020

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19...

Jan 24, 2020

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo T20 tourney set to be launched on Sunday

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo...

Jan 24, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament Fixtures Released

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Jan 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • My vote is not up for grabs

    There are political activists who are attempting to convince me to vote for their party. Little do they know that I do... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019