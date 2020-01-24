EU observer mission to oversee Elections

Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Following an invitation from the Government of Guyana, the European Union (EU) has been tasked with being an official observer for the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.
The team of eight observers is expected to arrive in the country today and an additional team of 14 others are expected in February. The observers are expected to remain in Guyana until the end of the election process.
According to a statement by the local EU Mission, Member of the European Parliament Urmas Paet has been appointed to serve as the Chief Observer.
EU High Representative and Vice President, Josep Borrell, who was responsible for appointing the observers, indicated that “The European Union values its partnership with Guyana. The deployment of this Election Observation Mission confirms our commitment to support Guyana’s democratic processes. I am confident that the mission will contribute to ensure that the election is inclusive, credible and transparent. All citizens of the country have their say in Guyana’s future.”
The Chief Observer, Urmas Paet pointed out that it is crucial for the European Union to “accompany these elections in Guyana.” He stated that he is confident that their (team) will provide important contributions to support transparent and inclusive elections. He further encourages the people of Guyana to exercise their democratic right to vote.
The mission highlighted that they intend to issue a preliminary statement as well as hold a press conference in Georgetown after the elections process. In addition, a final report, inclusive of recommendations for future electoral processes will be provided at a later stage, following the finalization of the regional and general elections.
