Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Death of pensioner on pedestrian crossing… Traffic Chief orders ranks to expedite probe

Jan 24, 2020 News 0

Chief Traffic Officer Linden Isles has ordered his ranks to expedite their probe into the death of 81-year-old Pravidi Ramcharran, who was struck down on a pedestrian crossing just over two weeks ago.

Pravidi ‘Marina’ Ramcharran

The incident occurred on January 7, last, opposite the Post Office in Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Isles confirmed that the driver is a Chinese national.
“I have intervened and ordered that the case be expedited, and by next week you will see movement in the case,” Isles told Kaieteur News.

The pensioner (lower arrow indicates), seen here on CCTV, on the pedestrian crossing, just before being struck by the car (downward arrow)

“There is a video (of the accident) which the CID have access to.”
Kaieteur News had sought an update on the case from the Traffic Chief, after officials handling the investigation repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.
Some ranks have reportedly given contradictory information about the investigation.
Pravidi Ramcharran, called ‘Marina,’ of Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice, had just uplifted her pension from the Nigg Post Office and was heading home when she was struck down.

The damaged fender of the car that was involved in the accident

According to reports, she was walking on the pedestrian crossing when a car, driven by a 29-year-old Chinese National, struck her. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.
Surveillance footage seen by this publication, showed Ramcharran walking slowly from the post office and stopping at the southern side of the pedestrian crossing to check for
oncoming traffic. She then began walking, and was halfway across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle hit her.
The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.
According to a January 10 Kaieteur News story, police had indicated that charges would be laid shortly.

 

More in this category

Sports

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

GRFU 10s rugby match on tomorrow

Jan 24, 2020

The top ruggers in Guyana will collide tomorrow afternoon when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) host a 10s match between a President’s Select and a Vice-President Select at the National Park...
Read More
Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan American Challenge

Senior National Men’s squad shortlisted for Pan...

Jan 24, 2020

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February 16

Ryan Crawford Turf Club goes racing on February

Jan 24, 2020

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19 2019 title, tonight

Royals bounce against Raiders for LABA/YBG U19...

Jan 24, 2020

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo T20 tourney set to be launched on Sunday

Organisers seek corporate support as South E’bo...

Jan 24, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Tournament Fixtures Released

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Jan 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • My vote is not up for grabs

    There are political activists who are attempting to convince me to vote for their party. Little do they know that I do... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019