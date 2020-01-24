Death of pensioner on pedestrian crossing… Traffic Chief orders ranks to expedite probe

Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Chief Traffic Officer Linden Isles has ordered his ranks to expedite their probe into the death of 81-year-old Pravidi Ramcharran, who was struck down on a pedestrian crossing just over two weeks ago.
The incident occurred on January 7, last, opposite the Post Office in Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Isles confirmed that the driver is a Chinese national.
“I have intervened and ordered that the case be expedited, and by next week you will see movement in the case,” Isles told Kaieteur News.
“There is a video (of the accident) which the CID have access to.”
Kaieteur News had sought an update on the case from the Traffic Chief, after officials handling the investigation repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.
Some ranks have reportedly given contradictory information about the investigation.
Pravidi Ramcharran, called ‘Marina,’ of Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice, had just uplifted her pension from the Nigg Post Office and was heading home when she was struck down.
According to reports, she was walking on the pedestrian crossing when a car, driven by a 29-year-old Chinese National, struck her. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Port Mourant Hospital.
Surveillance footage seen by this publication, showed Ramcharran walking slowly from the post office and stopping at the southern side of the pedestrian crossing to check for
oncoming traffic. She then began walking, and was halfway across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle hit her.
The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.
According to a January 10 Kaieteur News story, police had indicated that charges would be laid shortly.
