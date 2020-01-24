Corruption declining in Guyana

Latest update January 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Guyana was a country wheh corruption was de order of de day. Things reach de stage that people who going about dem regular business use to feel that dem had to pay a something. People go in a shop to buy goods and when dem get de goods dem slip a small piece to de person who selling dem.
People who want a birth certificate know dem had to pass something before de person could even get up from she seat to look at the files. Was de same thing at Customs. People import something and pay less duties. That is how some ah dem Customs officers use to get rich.
Policemen end up owning three and four minibus; some throwing box hand fuh $20,000 a day. Dem roadblock was de collection point fuh de junior ranks.
Some politicians who never own even a bicycle suddenly own four houses after dem spend two years as a Minister. Dem boys know bout dem mansion.
When Transparency International investigate corruption in Guyana dem always had a bad report. Dem boys seh one of de farrin investigators had to push he hand in he pocket to get information on corruption in Guyana.
When de report come out, Jagdeo always use to get vex. He claim how de people who feeding de information didn’t like he government. He use to attack nuff people. Times change and he and all of dem is friend.
Dem boys just get de recent report from Transparent International and Jagdeo get vex. He get so vex that he start to stammer till he passion cool. De report seh Guyana jump 34 places in the corruption index. It pass some countries that use to talk bad bout this country.
It mean that since Soulja Bai tek over people frighten fuh stretch out dem hand fuh a raise. People talk how Soulja Bai help he self to de treasury, now it tun out that all of that is pure lie.
Talk half and watch corruption fade in Guyana
