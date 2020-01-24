Cops in race against time to solve newspaper vendor’s murder

– may be forced to release suspects as DPP orders further probe

Police appear to be in a race against time to solve the murder of newspaper vendor Shawn Mannilall.

Investigators may have to release three young suspects today, if the High Court fails to give them clearance to detain them for a further 72 hours.

Acting Crime Chief Michael Kingston revealed that this new development occurred yesterday after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered police to conduct further investigations into the January 10, 2020 killing.

Meanwhile, the 72 hours that the High Court had originally granted police to detain the trio has expired.

Kingston reveals that police will be approaching the High Court today to keep the suspects in custody for another 72 hours. He conceded that investigators will have to release the trio if the High Court judge doesn’t rule in their favour.

Some sources had initially indicated that the suspects would have been charged yesterday.

The detained youths are among four who were held during the early stages of the investigation. They were released, then re-arrested after an associate came forward with what appears to be implicating evidence.

Meanwhile, three other men, Carl Carter, Delhoya McKenzie and Carlton Carter, remain on remand for murdering Mannilall during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Shawn Mannilall, 48, of Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was shot dead on January 10, 2020.

It is alleged that the vendor and his family were about to enter their home when two men, who wore helmets, confronted them.

The robbers, who had a gun and cutlass, reportedly demanded some $125,000 from Mannilall, who was said to have recently uplifted the cash from a bank.

One of the bandits shot Mannilall in the chest, shoulder and abdomen after he resisted. The gang reportedly fled empty-handed.

Mannilall was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital.