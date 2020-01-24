Armed robbery charges dismissed against construction worker

After his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts in July 2019, 31-year-old Linden Flavious yesterday yelled, “all the time I telling yall, I didn’t rob anybody….watch how many times the matter call and nobody ain’t coming to court,” while he was being escorted back to the prisoners lock up at the court.

Flavious, a construction worker, had always been very vocal, every time he appeared in court, since the virtual complainants and eyewitnesses failed to turn up at court.

The man was charged for committing two armed robberies in one day. The first one alleged that on July 10, 2019, at Georgetown while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Ramsarran Ramsook of a phone valued at $78,000 and $140,000 in cash.

And the latter charge alleged that on the same day and at the same location, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Allan Shaw of a bag valued $22,000 and $11,000 in cash.

When the matters were called yesterday for ruling, Flavious appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh, who conducted the trials for the matters. The magistrate ruled that there was insufficient evidence against the defendant and as such both armed robbery charges against Flavious were dismissed.

Flavious remains in prison, however, since he was charged with the attempted murder of a taxi driver.

Flavious and Ernest James were charged jointly for an attempted murder.

On their first court appearance they were not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on July 11, 2019, at John Fernandes Squatting Area, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded Derrick Nelson with the intent to commit murder.

As that matter continues, Flavious and James remain on remand.