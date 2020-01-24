Almost one month later… Mother of two succumbs to stab wound

By Trishan Craig

After fighting for her life almost a month now, Latoya Haywood of 57 Leopold and Cross Streets, Georgetown, yesterday succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Haywood, a 29-year-old mother of two, was nursing injuries after receiving a stab wound in the region of the heart by another woman on Christmas Day last.

Relatives indicated that the incident took place around 07:30hrs on the day in question. The victim, who was in company of her cousin and sister-in-law, had attended a Christmas Eve party in Leopold Street. The party went on into the morning of the next day and more of their family members subsequently arrived.

According to Tenisha Favourite, the cousin of Haywood, the victim went to the father of her [Favourite] child and asked for him to purchase a drink for her. However, the man refused.

The victim went her way, but the suspect who has been identified, approached the same man, whom she shares a relationship with, and demanded why he was engaged in a conversation with Haywood.

It was mentioned that an argument ensued between the two and the man placed his partner to sit in a car to calm herself.

Moreover, Favourite stated that she heard that the argument with the man and his girlfriend was because of her and therefore, she went over to the man to enquire.

“I heard that the two of them were arguing with my cousin and it was because of me. So I went over to my “child father” to enquire what it was all about, but when I did this it was like the woman see red.”

The grieving cousin further stated that being in the presence of the father of her child only angered the suspect and her [Favourite] sister, Nicola Haywood, saw the irate woman attempting to exit the car with a knife.

“When my sister saw that, she leaned in the car through the window and started to fight with her to try and take away the knife from her.”

However, persons pulled Nicola away from the car and the angry woman and her partner proceeded to leave in the vehicle.

According to the relatives of the victim as the vehicle was being driven away, the suspect reached out of the car and stabbed Latoya Haywood, who was standing not far from Nicola, to the region of the heart.

The car then drove off while the victim was picked up and rushed to the GPHC where she was admitted as a patient.

Later that day a surgery was done on Haywood and relatives learnt that when she was stabbed, her heart was punctured. This slowed the process of the heart getting blood to the brain. It subsequently caused the brain to be damaged.

Family members indicated that a police report was made at the outpost at GPHC; however, they were directed to the Brickdam Police Station to lodge their report.

“We made the report on Boxing Day. Since then, we saw the suspect on two separate occasions and had notified the police about it, but onto now she has not been arrested.”

They also indicated that persons told them that the suspect was seen countless times at her residence located on Charlotte Street, Georgetown. When they contacted the police they were told that attempts were made to arrest the suspect however, she ran away from them.

“All we want is justice for our loved one because it’s a month now and she has died. They [police] told us a wanted bulletin is out for her, but we continue to hear that she is at her home and we have not seen the bulletin published.”