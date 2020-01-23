Latest update January 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Three in custody as cops await DPP's advice on newspaper vendor's murder

Three youths are likely to know today whether they will be charged for murdering Queenstown, Essequibo newspaper vendor, Shawn Mannilall.
An official said that police are awaiting word from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after submitting a file yesterday.

Dead: Shawn Mannilall

The High Court had granted police clearance to further detain the suspects, while ordering the release of others due to a lack of evidence.
The detained youths now in custody were among four who were held during the early stages of the investigation.
They were released but then re-arrested after an associate provided evidence against one of the suspects.
Meanwhile, three other men, Carl Carter, Delhoya McKenzie and Carlton Carter, remain on remand for murdering Mannilall during the course or furtherance of a robbery.
According to information, Mannilall, 48, of Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was shot dead on January 10, 2020.
It is alleged that the vendor and his family were about to enter their home when two men, who wore helmets confronted them.
The robbers, who had a gun and cutlass, reportedly demanded some $125,000 from Mannilall, who was said to have recently uplifted the cash from a bank.
One of the bandits shot Mannilall in the chest, shoulder and abdomen after he resisted. The gang reportedly fled empty-handed.
Mannilall was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital.

